The Difference Between Being Smart Or Not Comes Down To Three Genes

International researchers have identified three genetic variants which may explain why some people are smarter than others.

Previous studies of twins and families have suggested individual differences in cognitive performance are partly attributable to genes but the specific variants had so far remained elusive.

Cornelius Rietveld of Erasmus University, Rotterdam, and colleagues identified three genetic variants using a two-step procedure called the proxy-phenotype method which may explain some variation in cognitive performance.

The authors performed a genome-wide study of 106,736 people.

The article, “Common genetic variants associated with cognitive performance identified using the proxy-phenotype method”, is published in the journal PNAS.

