The difference between successful people and unsuccessful people, according to billionaire John Paul DeJoria

The difference between successful people and unsuccessful people is that successful people do all the things unsuccessful people don’t want to do.

Most people don’t want to work more than they have to. They do the minimum they are paid to do. That’s not the way to get ahead. Always do the best you can, not the least you can get away with. When you do your job, even if its just cleaning an office, do it as if somebody you want to impress is watching your every step.

Success unshared is failure.

If you’ve “made it” and don’t help others out along the way — if you don’t do something to make the planet a better place — you’re not successful at all; you are a failure. But remember that you can’t help everybody out. You have to focus and contribute in ways that you think are most beneficial.

My mum instilled this philosophy in me. She always encouraged my brother and me to do good. She had us give to the Salvation Army when we had no more than a dime and taught us that no matter how much someone has or doesn’t have there is always somebody who is worse off.

￼You don’t have to be good at everything to be successful.

Do what you do best and try to find others who can fill in by doing the things you are not good at. For instance, I am terrible at details — accounting especially, so I hire accountants to help me. This frees me up to focus on the things I do excel at and I can run a more efficient operation.

The biggest hurdle people face in almost any business is rejection.

If you know this in advance and are mentally prepared for it, you’ll have a much easier time staying upbeat and eventually succeeding.

Excerpt from Getting There: A Book of Mentors by Gillian Zoe Segal. Published by Abrams Image. Text © 2015 Gillian Zoe Segal.

