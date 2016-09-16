The difference between Greek yoghurt and regular yoghurt

INSIDER It’s often easier to find Greek yogurt in grocery stores than it is to find regular yogurt.

I recently needed whole fat yoghurt for a recipe, but found that my local grocery store only carried whole fat Greek yoghurt.

This prompted the question, what’s the difference between regular and Greek yoghurt anyway?

Turns out the answer explains why Greek yoghurt has become more ubiquitous than its regular counterpart.

Greek yoghurt is more strained than regular yoghurt.

The reason that Greek yoghurt is so much thicker and creamier than regular yoghurt is because the whey is strained off of it. Whey is the milk’s watery component, which remains after the milk has curdled. Removing that liquid is what gives Greek yoghurt its denser consistency.

Greek yoghurt has more protein than regular yoghurt.

Greek yoghurt is commonly considered a healthy snack partly because it provides more protein than regular yoghurt. According to Prevention, a 170g serving of Greek yoghurt has just as much protein as 85g of lean meat, which makes it a great alternative source of protein. Plus, it will keep you fuller for longer than regular yoghurt will.

Gail / Flickr Make sure your yoghurt doesn’t have too many added flavours.

Greek yoghurt has less sugar and carbohydrates than regular yoghurt.

Straining off the whey translates into fewer carbs and less sugar in Greek yoghurt. According to US News and World Report, regular yoghurt has double the amount of carbs than Greek yoghurt does. Just be wary of buying flavored Greek yoghurt, which can pack the sugar and the carbs back on.

Greek yoghurt has more fat than regular yoghurt.

While Greek yoghurt boasts more protein and less sugar and carbs than regular yoghurt, it also has a higher fat content. An 230g serving of Danon’s regular full-fat yoghurt has five grams of saturated fat, whereas a 200g serving of Fage full-fat Greek yoghurt has over three times that amount (16 grams of saturated fat). It can be a good idea to go for low-fat or fat-free versions when buying Greek yoghurt.

NOW WATCH: This artist creates amazing scenes of the galaxy with pastels



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.