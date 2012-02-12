The Difference Between American And Canadian Homeowners

In both the United States and Canada, two out of three households own their residence. But the similarities in home ownership seem to stop there. According to these infographics by Domicile Experts Marketing + Communications Inc, 47.3 per cent of Canadians own their home without a mortgage compared to 32.1 per cent of Americans.



Our northern neighbours also appear to own bigger houses: 43.4 per cent of Canadians own houses with seven or more rooms compared to 30.5 per cent of Americans. And while 7 per cent of U.S. homeowners live in mobile homes and trailers, only 2 per cent of Canadians do.

Photo: Domicile Experts Marketing + Communications Inc.

