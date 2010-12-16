The Arizona Diamondbacks Holiday "Lip Dub" Video

The Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to come up with something unique for their holiday e-card sent out to fans and business partners. They decided to channel their inner OK Go and made what they believe is the first-ever pro sports “Lip Dub” video.



If you are not familiar, a Lip Dub video consists of individuals being filmed lip syncing a song in a single unedited cut that travels through different rooms or offices.

The video is catchy and entertaining, but we can’t help but wonder how many different ways the Mets front office would have screwed this up if they tried something similar.

You can see a larger version of the video at Diamondbacks.com.

Our favourite part is the awkward Tiger Woods high five at the 1:29 mark.



