Here are all the stars in Netflix's anticipated 'The Devil All the Time' and who they're playing

Glen Wilson/Netflix Robert Pattinson in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Netflix’s upcoming movie, “The Devil All the Time,” has quite the all-star cast.

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Riley Keough are just some of the talent involved.

Here we highlight the stars in the movie and who they play.

“The Devil All the Time” launches on Netflix September 16.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix gave us a glimpse of what could be one of their major Oscar contenders with the trailer of “The Devil All the Time,” released on Thursday.

Based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollock, the story is set in post-World War II southern Ohio and West Virginia and follows a group of troubled people as their lives intertwine.

From acclaimed director Antonio Campos, the movie also includes an all-star cast made up of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, and more.

Here we look at all the stars of the movie and the characters they are playing:

“The Devil All the Time” launches on Netflix September 16.

Tom Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young man devoted to protecting those he loves.

Netflix Tom Holland in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Though Pollock’s story touches on many characters, it always returns to Arvin Russell.

Raised to be a good man, he’s had a troubled childhood as he’s seen his mother, Charlotte (Haley Bennett), die of cancer, and his father, Willard (Bill Skarsgård), suffer from PTSD after serving in World War II.

Now living with his grandmother and befriending Lenora (Eliza Scanlen), an orphan that lives with her, it looks like Arvin has some peace. That’s until preacher Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson) comes to town.

Holland is known best for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this certainly looks to be a role that will show off his dramatic chops.

Bill Skarsgård plays Willard Russell, Arvin’s father, who is a devoted husband but has troubling memories from the war.

Glen Wilson/Netflix Bill Skarsgård (left) in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Having fought in World War II, Willard suffers from PTSD, specifically memories of seeing a soldier skinned and crucified on the battlefield.

After marrying Charlotte and then having Arvin, Willard becomes obsessed with prayer. And he gets even more bizarre about it once Charlotte has cancer. He has young Willard sit with him for hours of prayer and will even sacrifice animals and pour their blood on a “prayer log.”

Skarsgård, who is known best for playing Pennywise in the “It” movies, clearly has no trouble playing challenging roles. This latest one looks pretty twisted.

Haley Bennett plays Charlotte Russell, who is Arvin’s mother.

Netflix Haley Bennett in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Charlotte Russell is the beautiful waitress who catches Willard’s eye after the war. They marry and have Arvin, hoping to raise him right. But her cancer changes all of that.

Bennett recently found huge acclaim playing the lead role in the independent film, “Swallow.” This is yet another indication that she’s a huge star on the rise.

Eliza Scanlen plays Lenora Laferty, an orphan who is taken in by Arvin’s grandmother and becomes friends with Arvin.

Netflix Eliza Scanlen in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Like Arvin, Lenora also has a troubled past. Her mother, Helen (Mia Wasikowska), was murdered by a preacher named Roy (Harry Melling).

Finding a kindred spirit in this world, Arvin is very protective of her, often sticking up for her when she’s bullied at school. This leads to Arvin being particularly watchful of Pastor Teagardin when he comes to town and has an eye for Lenora.

Scanlen’s young career has been an impressive one as she has shown off her incredible talent on the limited HBO series “Sharp Objects” and the hit movie “Little Women.”

Harry Melling plays Roy Laferty, a travelling preacher.

Netflix Harry Melling and Mia Wasikowska in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Brother Roy eats bugs for God during his services and travels around with his physically disabled friend named Theodore. After marrying Helen, it’s Theodore who turns Roy to a life of crime and murder.

You will know Melling best as Dudley Dursley in the “Harry Potter” movies. He also was the Pharma-bro villain, Merrick, in “The Old Guard.”

Mia Wasikowska plays Helen Hatton, who is married to Roy.

Netflix Mia Wasikowska in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Helen is taken by Roy’s powerful services and the two marry. Sadly, she’s killed by him. There was a time when she was arranged to marry Willard, but then he met Charlotte.

Wasikowska has had a career of impressive performances (“Stoker,” “Crimson Peak,” “Alice in Wonderland”) and this looks like the latest.

Riley Keough plays Sandy Henderson, one half of a serial-killing husband and wife team.

Netflix Riley Keough in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Sandy is the beautiful bait in the twisted game she and her husband Carl (Jason Clarke) play.

She lures unsuspecting people in rendezvous that lead to murder. Sandy is also the sister of corrupt cop, Lee Bodecker (Sebastian Stan).

Keough has been building a career of impressive roles, from “The Girlfriend Experience” TV show to her most recent lead role in the horror movie “The Lodge.” She once more plays a role that shows off her twisted side.

Jason Clarke plays Carl Henderson, an out-of-work photographer who kills people with his wife, Sandy.

Netflix Jason Clarke in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Carl takes joy not just in seeing Sandy being intimate with other people but also photographing Sandy with their victims – which Carl calls his “models.”

Clarke is a fantastic character actor who has delivered memorable roles in everything from “Zero Dark Thirty” to “Mudbound.” He’s the perfect person to play opposite Keough.

Sebastian Stan plays Sheriff Lee Bodecker, who is the brother of Sandy.

Netflix Sebastian Stan in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Sheriff Bodecker is corrupt and is aware that Sandy is sleeping around, but isn’t fully aware of her acts with Carl.

Known best as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the MCU, Stan has also found time to give great dramatic performances in movies like “I, Tonya” and “Destroyer.” It’s exciting to see what he will bring to this role.

Robert Pattinson plays Pastor Preston Teagardin, who has some dark secrets.

Netflix Robert Pattinson in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Pastor Teagardin replaces Roy at the church that Arvin and Lenora go to. He quickly seduces Lenora, leading to a dramatic confrontation with Arvin.

Pattinson keeps taking on powerful roles that continue to make him one of the biggest talents of his generation, and this looks like just another fantastic part for him to shine in.

Where do I know director Antonio Campos from?

Gary Gershoff/Getty ‘The Devil All the Time’ director Antonio Campos.

For years Campos has been a fixture on the independent film scene as a director and producer.

One of his first feature films, “Afterschool,” starring Ezra Miller as a troubled high schooler, got him his first major notice. He’s since directed acclaimed movies like “Simon Killer” and “Christine.”

Most recently, he’s been an executive producer and director on the series “The Sinner.”

To watch “The Devil All the Time” you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix subscription. The basic plan costs $US8.99 per month, while the standard plan costs $US12.99 per month, and the premium plan costs $US15.99 per month. (When you subscribe to a service through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.