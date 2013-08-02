The 'Detroit Three' Automakers All Miss Sales Expectations

Steven Perlberg
July U.S. vehicle sales are rolling in, and the Detroit’s “Big Three” all missed expectations despite posting gains.

Ford sales climbed 11% from the month a year ago, weaker than the 17% expected. Sales were aided by a 22.6% increase in the Ford F-Series pickups

Chrysler sales also rose 11%, below the 16% estimate. Though, it was the group’s best July since 2006 (and the 40th consecutive month of sales growth).

Finally, General Motors sales were up 16%. The estimate there was 20%. But GM said pickup sales were up 44%, the best July number since 2007.

