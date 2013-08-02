The 'Detroit Three' Automakers All Miss Sales Expectations

July U.S. vehicle sales are rolling in, and the Detroit’s “Big Three” all missed expectations despite posting gains.



Ford sales climbed 11% from the month a year ago, weaker than the 17% expected. Sales were aided by a 22.6% increase in the Ford F-Series pickups

Chrysler sales also rose 11%, below the 16% estimate. Though, it was the group’s best July since 2006 (and the 40th consecutive month of sales growth).

Finally, General Motors sales were up 16%. The estimate there was 20%. But GM said pickup sales were up 44%, the best July number since 2007.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.