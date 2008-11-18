The Detroit Ad Fallout, By The Numbers

Detroit carmakers make up 3.3%, or $4.6 billion, of US ad spending.



Here’s who gets hurt the most when that money goes away, according to AdAge:

The agencies. “The world’s top four agency companies — Omnicom Group, WPP Group, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Publicis Groupe — count on Detroit’s Big Three for as much as 6% of revenue.”

The networks, which count on Detroit spending for 5.9% of their revenues. FOX draws 9.2% of its revenues from the US carmakers.

The magazines, which see 2.8% of their revenues from motown. Sports Illustrated earns 8% from Detroit.

Cable TV revenues are 2.5% made up of Detroit’s ad budgets. 6.8% of ESPN’s revenues.

