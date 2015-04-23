The destructive banana disease spreading in North Queensland is here to stay

The Panama disease strain plaguing North Queensland banana plantations is officially here to stay.

The peak body for responses to emergency plant diseases, the National Management Group, says it’s “not technically feasible to eradicate” the fungal fruit disease, based on the best available scientific evidence.

The Australian Government will now consider a support proposal from the $600 million banana industry, which will later become part of ongoing management of the disease.

The last time the disease was detected in Australia, it wiped out the entire Northern Territory banana industry.

Last week, agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce announced the Australian Government would inject $230,000 into Queensland’s Panama disease taskforce after a second infected plantation was found on 4 April 2015.

Banana production and supply is continuing as usual from Queensland farms with only two of 280 farms affected.

