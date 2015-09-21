The design of future workplaces is part of a major disruption conference in Sydney this Friday

Disruption is coming to Sydney.

Echoing the sentiments of new prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who last week declared disruption is our friend, the theme for the University of Sydney Business School’s annual technological innovation conference, Disrupt.Sydney, is “disruption for good”.

The conference, this Friday at the university’s CBD campus, will look at digital innovation in rural Australia and China; the workplace of the future; the empowerment of women and the role of virtual reality in dealing with post-traumatic stress.

Associate Professor Kai Riemer, who leads the digital disruption research group, said the conference will tackle a number of issues including the future of work, flexible and activity-based working; enterprise social networking, engagement and collaboration through networking.

“Digital disruption is typically associated with the various challenges new technologies and business ideas bring to incumbent organisations and jobs in established industries,” Riemer said. “While digital technologies certainly bring challenges, there are equally many opportunities to shape our lives for good.”

University of Southern California researcher Albert “Skip” Rizzo will present his work using immersive VR technologies in trauma therapy with war veterans, while ABC Radio National presenter Antony Funnell will give the keynote address, taking a critical look at our often uncritical engagement with new technologies. Macquarie Bank’s director of design, Anthony Henry, will talk about activity-based working.

Disrupt.Sydney is on Friday, September 25. For details, see the website here.

