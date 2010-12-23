The Dept. Of Homeland Security Literally Has No Idea What's Going On

The fallout from the Dept. of Homeland Security’s interview with Diane Sawyer keeps getting worse.



Following Janet Napolitano’s “364 days a year” gaffe (funny if not all that worrisome) Sawyer asked Director of National Intelligence James Clapper about the arrests of 12 suspected terrorists in London earlier that morning.

Said Sawyer: “First of all, London. How serious is it? Any implication that it was coming here?”

He didn’t know what she was taking about.

Afterward a spokesman tried to blame his lack of knowledge on the wording of the question: “[The] question about this specific news development was ambiguous. The DNI’s knowledge of the threat streams in Europe is profound and multi-dimensional, and any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate.”

It wasn’t and after a day they changed their tune.

Another spokesperson told ABC News today that “Director Clapper had not yet been briefed on the arrests in the United Kingdom at the time of this interview taping.”

“[Clapper had been] working throughout the day on important intelligence matters, including monitoring military and political developments on the Korean Peninsula, providing answers to questions concerning the ratification of the START nuclear treaty, and other classified issues. He wasn’t immediately briefed on London because it didn’t appear to have a homeland nexus and there was no immediate action by the DNI required. Nevertheless, he should have been briefed on the arrests, and steps have been taken to ensure that he is in the future. The intelligence community as a whole was fully aware of this development and tracking it closely.”

So, rest-assured folks the DHS appears to be as on top of things as they ever were. Video of Sawyer’s interview below. It is not confidence-instilling.

