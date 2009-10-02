The Depressing Reality Of Venture Capital, As Told Through Very Sad Charts

M&A exits for venture-backed companies totaled $2.9 billion during the third quarter, down 49% from a year ago, according to Venture Source.



That’s particularly sad because you might recall that last year wasn’t a very good year for the economy.

The IPO market at least beat that dismal era. The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) says venture-backed companies raised $572 million through IPOs in Q309, up from $188 million during Q308. Still, that’s a tiny amount of IPO liquidty compared to the historical norm.

See the charts

VCs have to wait for ROI IPOs are up y/y, but way down from historical norms Remember the heady days of 2002-2007? M&A deals keep pace, but prices keep getting cheaper VC investment levels are flat, but ROI is way down Q209 showed promise that Q309 left unfulfilled

