The Depressing Reality Of Venture Capital, As Told Through Very Sad Charts

M&A exits for venture-backed companies totaled $2.9 billion during the third quarter, down 49% from a year ago, according to Venture Source.
That’s particularly sad because you might recall that last year wasn’t a very good year for the economy.
The IPO market at least beat that dismal era. The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) says venture-backed companies raised $572 million through IPOs in Q309, up from $188 million during Q308. Still, that’s a tiny amount of IPO liquidty compared to the historical norm.
