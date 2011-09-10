The Department Of Homeland Security's Memo To Law Enforcement Warning Of Possible 9/11 Anniversary Attack

The Daily obtained a copy of the joint intelligence bulletin published by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security sent to local and state law enforcement officials warning of a possible terrorist attack coinciding with the anniversary of 9/11.



“According to recently obtained information, al-Qa’ida may be planning attacks inside the United States, targeting either New York City or Washington, DC around the time of the 9/11 anniversary.”

“We remain concerned that the terrorists and violent extremists may view the symbolism of the 10th anniversary of 9/11 as a potentially attractive date to conduct an attack—particularly in major US cities.”

The memo warns that the plotters may posses US documentation, and may model their attack on Faisal Shahzad, the failed Time Square bomber.

The FBI and DHS encouraged law enforcement officers to take extra precautions around the anniversary — including instituting random vehicle searches, and other detection and prevention measures.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney was asked about the threat earlier today:

“We, as you know, have specific information reporting about a specific and credible threat, but not corroborated, not confirmed. I think it’s important to—I can tell you that the President was briefed this morning by his Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President John Brennan, by National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, Deputy National Security Advisor Denis McDonough, updated on this situation.

But I also think it’s important to remind you, as I did yesterday, that John Brennan has been running a process for four months, anticipating the need to be extra vigilant, to take extra precautions around this anniversary, the 9/11 anniversary, because, as you would expect, al Qaeda, while it lost its leader when we brought justice to Osama bin Laden, remains a threat to Americans, remains interested in attacking the United States and Americans, and we have to be vigilant against that threat. And as you know, in the raid that was part of the bringing justice to Osama bin Laden, there was information obtained that corroborated what you might expect, which is that al Qaeda is interested in significant dates, and including, of course, the 9/11 anniversary.”

Read the full memo here:

