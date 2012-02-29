The Department of Homeland Security Is Spying On Your Social Media Updates

Photo: AP Images

Tweeters beware. The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring our social media activities to look for “Items Of Interest” (IOI) that could predict potential threats.



Animal uncovered a full list of terms the DHS looks for, and some of these words are pretty general.

Aside from names of government agencies, such as the DHS or the CIA, words like “dirty bomb,” “scammers,” “biological,” and even “pork” made the cut.

If your tweets or Facebook status updates are deemed questionable, the Media Monitoring Capability team may hand over your personal information to the DHS, perhaps even by phone if the situation is that urgent.

However, the DHS notes that its got an internal privacy policy that will eliminate Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from its string of aggregated tweets and updates, so they won’t entirely snoop on your private life – not unless you post a sentence full of dangerous keywords.

For example, a status like “Jake is shooting a video of himself destroying a plate of uncooked pork chops in China, that’s some food extremism, his toilet is going to be a disaster afterward” might land you in some hot water.

So take a gander at the full list and you might want to watch the way you’re expressing yourself on the web.

