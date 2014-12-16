Package Found At The Department of Foreign Affairs And Trade Deemed Non-Suspicious

ACT Police have reported a backpack found in the canteen area of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in Caberra has been deemed non-suspicious.

“The package was a backpack left there by a staff member,” a spokesperson for ACT Police told media.

“Our bomb squad was there and deemed the package as non-suspicious.”

ACT police were called to the DFAT building in Barton, Canberra around lunchtime today.

About 1.45pm, police received reports of a suspicious package at DFAT on John McEwen Crescent. The ground floor canteen is open to the public.

The area was cordoned off as a standard safety precaution. Staff were evacuated from the DFAT building and gathered around 100m away. Road closures were implemented.

Members of the AFP Bomb Response Team attended the scene, along with fire and rescue vehicles.

DFAT is near Parliament House.

This was the cordoned off area around DFAT.

Image: ACT Policing

More to come.

