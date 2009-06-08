The Department Of Energy Is Pretty Sloppy In Its Energy Use

The Department of Energy wants Americans to cut back on their energy use. Right now, it’s largely a “do as we say, not as we do policy,” according to an internal investigation to DOE energy consumption.



Environmental Capital reports the DOE could save $1.5 million if it followed its own guidelines for reducing energy use. Turns out many of the DOE’s labs aren’t turning off their computers when they’re no longer in use.

As Environmental Capital points out, this is embarassing but instructive. Changing our behaviour so we don’t waste energy will be really tough. It’s easy to say we’re we don’t want to waste energy, but actually doing something about it, takes a little more effort.

