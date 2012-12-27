The Dentist Who Fired His Assistant For Being 'Irresistible' Is Getting Slammed On Yelp

Melissa Nelson

Yelp users are up in arms about the recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling that a dentist acted legally when he fired his assistant for being “irresistible.”Iowa-based dentist Dr. James Knight, D.D.S. fired his assistant Melissa Nelson in an attempt to save his marriage. About nine years into Nelson’s job with him, Dr. Knight started to complain that her clothes were too tight and distracting .



In court records, Nelson said that if she saw his pants bulging, that’s when she knew her clothing was too revealing. Even though Nelson rejected all of Knight’s advances, she lost her discrimination lawsuit against him.

But now people on Yelp seem to be taking matters into their own hands.

Dr. Knight only has seven reviews on Yelp, all of which refer directly to the recent controversy, and come from both women and men.

One woman, who gave him a one-star review, wrote, “This dentist fired his assistant because he was afraid he would want to start an affair with her…even though she never indicated she wanted to start an affair with him,” Summer B. wrote. “A man who apparently can’t control his sexual impulses enough to be able to work side by side with a woman certainly doesn’t deserve the business of any women. What if you are under sedation and he finds you so pretty he can’t control himself enough not to touch your lady bits? Sexist, misogynistic pig.”

Another review came from a man who actually used to be one of Dr. Knight’s patients.

“My family used to go here but after a few bad experiences we stopped,” Moe Moe M. wrote on Yelp. “He was competent at best, down right creepy and negligent at worst. His staff always seemed more reliable.”

