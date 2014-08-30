THE E-COMMERCE DEMOGRAPHICS REPORT: Men Turn Out To Be The Real Mobile Power Shoppers, Not Women

BII Men aged 18 to 34 would like to shift all their spending online. They also use auction sites.

The conventional wisdom is that women account for the lion’s share of consumer spending, including online purchases.

But it turns out that men are the power shoppers when it comes to purchases made on smartphones and tablets.

In a new report, BI Intelligence breaks down the demographics of U.S. online and mobile shoppers by gender, age, income, and education, and takes a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ. It’s important for retailers to know who their potential customers are online in order to market to them effectively.

Here are the surprising facts about men’s e-commerce and mobile commerce habits:

When it comes to e-commerce, men drive nearly as much overall spending online in the U.S. as women. The conventional wisdom is that women drive shopping trends, since they control up to 80% to 85% of household spending. However, In 2010, comScore estimated that women account for $US6 out of every $US10 spent online. In 2012, a Greenfield survey found that women account for 58% of online spending in the U.S.

The conventional wisdom is that women drive shopping trends, since they control up to 80% to 85% of household spending. However, In 2010, comScore estimated that women account for $US6 out of every $US10 spent online. In 2012, a Greenfield survey found that women account for 58% of online spending in the U.S. Men are more likely to make purchases on mobile devices . 22% of men made a purchase on their smartphones last year, compared to 18% of women. And 20% of men bought something on a tablet, while the percentage for women was 17%.

22% of men made a purchase on their smartphones last year, compared to 18% of women. And 20% of men bought something on a tablet, while the percentage for women was 17%. Many men say they would like to shift all their spending online. 40% of American men aged 18 to 34 said they would “ideally buy everything online,” compared to only 33% of women the same age. (See chart, above.)

40% of American men aged 18 to 34 said they would “ideally buy everything online,” compared to only 33% of women the same age. (See chart, above.) Men are avid users of online auction sites : 43% of men ages 18-34 say they typically shop on online auction sites like eBay, compared to only 31% of women the same age.

43% of men ages 18-34 say they typically shop on online auction sites like eBay, compared to only 31% of women the same age. Men are price-conscious : Men of all age groups are more likely to look for lower prices on their phones than women, and are more likely than women to buy things on their phone.

Men of all age groups are more likely to look for lower prices on their phones than women, and are more likely than women to buy things on their phone. Male teens are also more avid e-commerce shoppers than their female counterparts: Among teens, the proportion of males who report shopping online (86%) is ten percentage points higher than that for teen girls (76%). Also, a higher percentage of teen boys say they shop at general interest e-commerce sites like Amazon (34%) and eBay (8%) than is the case among teen girls, who prefer more specialised and fashion-conscious sites.

Access The Full Report by Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s reports, charts, and newsletters covering the e-commerce industry, sign up and get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.