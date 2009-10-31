Don Imus On Fox Business Is Drawing Terrible Demographics

Fox Biz has finally attracted some viewers by having Don Imus in the morning, rather than actual business news. But they can’t be too happy with the demographics. It seems Don Imus has virtually no appeal in the lucrative 25-54 year old demo.



A tipster passed us on the data:

Median Age

The median age for Imus viewers is 65+ (as high as the system will go).

All FBN programs from 6AM to 4PM have a median age above 65.

Median Income

The median income for Imus viewers is $55K annually .

20% of Imus viewers have an income over $75K. 17% of Imus viewers make above $100K .

Imus’ 6AM (54K) and 8AM (55K) hours are the lowest median income hours for FBN and are among those with the lowest median income in all of cable news.

Demographic Info

6% of Imus’ audience is within the adult 25-54 demo .

93% of Imus’ audience is over the age of 55 .

57% of Imus’ audience is over the age of 65 .

Imus P 2-24 0% P 25-54 6% P 55-64 37% P 55 + 93% P 65 + 57% HHI 75K+ 20% HHI 100K+ 17% Median Age 65+ Median Income $55K

