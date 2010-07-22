The Democrats May Let You Keep Your Hard Earned Pay After All

Suddenly, Senate Democrats are backing down from their positions on the Bush tax cuts months before they have to head back to the polls.



Senators Kent Conrad and Ben Nelson are now suggesting they would be willing to extend the tax cuts across the board, including those to individuals who make more than $250,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

They add their names to what is currently a short list for Democrats. Sen. Evan Bayh announced interest in extending the cuts last week.

As the November election approaches, expect more Democrats to make similar musings in a effort to move to the centre to gain more votes at the polls.

Don’t miss: Here are the potential slow down factors the Fed is worried about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.