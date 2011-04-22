The Debt Ceiling Fight Is Over, And The Democrats Lost

The U.S. debt ceiling is definitely going to get raised, but the Democrats have lost any hope of getting a “clean” no-strings-attached hike.



As HuffPo’s Sam Stein reports, a number of Democrats have already basically agreed to some kind of discretionary spending cap as a condition for passage.

FireDogLake says similar stuff, that a cap on future spending is likely going to be part of any agreement, but that the debt ceiling hike will get passed.

So that’s that. Just pray the economy holds on, and no more fiscal stimulus is needed. It doesn’t sound like it’s coming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.