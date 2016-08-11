The Democratic Party email breach may be bigger than Hillary Clinton

The leak that exposed private emails from within the Democratic Party in July appears to be bigger than originally thought.

The emails of more than 100 Democratic lawmakers and groups were reportedly compromised in the breach that US officials say was carried out by Russian hackers, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday.

The Times’ report says the FBI is expanding its investigation as a result, noting that the hacking primarily targeted personal email accounts belonging to Democratic Party insiders and Hillary Clinton’s campaign officials.

The Democratic Governors’ Association is among the organisations that were reportedly targeted.

It’s unclear how the FBI’s investgation into the matter will evolve amid the new findings.

Early fallout from the cyberattack ahead of the Democratic National Convention in July led to the resignation of Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz after hacked internal emails revealed suggestions that the party favoured Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary.

In the meanwhile, the party has been bracing for the possibility of another damaging leak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.