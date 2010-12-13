The Deluge Of 99ers Begins... Now

Regardless of what happens with the tax deal, there’s no more support for the so-called 99ers, people who have been on unemployment for the maximum length allowable: 99 weeks.



And their numbers are about to swell.

As this chart from Calculated Risk shows nicely, we’re about 99 weeks since the very worst of the job losses from late-2008/early-2009. The extent to which their cutoff slams the consumer recovery (and thus everything else) is a huge issue to consider.

Photo: Calculated Risk

