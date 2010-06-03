The Dell Streak In Action: Would You Pay $500 For This?

CNET has a video of Dell’s new handheld device, the Streak, in action.



The Dell Streak, with a 5″ screen, is somewhere in between a tablet and a smartphone. The Dell executive showing the device off in the video suggests its initial appeal will probably be as a supplement to a phone, but he thinks it could ultimately be a replacement.

The Streak goes on sale this weekend in Europe, with U.S. and Asian versions to follow. Unsubsidized, it will cost $500.

The upside to the Streak is that it can actually fit in your pocket. That makes it a true mobile device, something the iPad simply isn’t. But we still don’t see the appeal of this, especially not for $500 dollars.

We’ve argued this point before, and after seeing it in action, and hearing about the price tag, we’re as puzzled as ever.

A few questions:

Is anyone really willing to carry an object this big all the time, as one would have to to use it as a phone replacement?

Does anyone want to carry a phone and a Streak regularly?

If you aren’t going to replace your phone, and aren’t going to keep this device on you regularly, why would you want a Streak rather than a full-sized tablet?

The only niche we can think of for this device is dumbphone users who want a truly portable Internet device fairly often, but not quite often enough to upgrade to a smartphone. And, of course, for children, who might otherwise buy an iPod touch.

Even then, $500 seems steep.

What are we missing? Any SAI readers like the look of this? What would you use it for?

Check out the video:



