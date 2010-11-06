Dell's Latest iPad-Killer Actually Looks Cool

Photo: Dell Vlog

Dell released a teaser video for the upcoming Inspiron Duo . The device blurs the line between a netbook, tablet, and media centre.And it looks pretty cool.



The Inspiron Duo has has a 10″ touchscreen that flips into a netbook. We also like the JBL dock that should make watching video a lot easier than anything available for the iPad at the moment.

Expect the Inspiron Duo by the end of the year. In the meantime, check out the teaser:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.