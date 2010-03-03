The Complete Round Up Of February Auto Sales

It’s March and the numbers for February’s auto sales are starting to trickle in. Here’s the breakdown:



CHRYSLER: Sales up moderately to 84,449.

TOYOTA: Sales fell 8.7% to 100,027 units.

HONDA: February sales rose 12.7%.

FORD: Killer month! Sales up 43.3% to 137,644 units.

PORSCHE: February sales up less than one-per cent.

VOLVO: Sales rise 38.3% to 4,641 unit.

KIA: Sales up 9% to 24,052.

GM: 11.5% gain in monthly sales.

DAIMLER: U.S. Feb. sales rise 1.4% to 15,827 units.

NISSAN: February sales increase 29.4%

We’ll add as they come in….

