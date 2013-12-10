The Definitive Guide To The New York City Tech Scene

The New York tech scene is booming.
RRE Ventures Principal Steve Schlafman has put together a terrific presentation that sums up the big trends and sectors coming out of New York, or “Silicon Alley,” as the locals call it.
He graciously gave Business Insider permission to publish it.
This is an extremely thorough summary of the tech and digital media community.
Hatch co-founders Ryan Hayward and Anastasia Leng
