The Definitive Guide To All The Windows Phone 7 Handsets

It trumps the WP7 handsets announced by LG and Samsung today, with an 8MP camera and Xenon flash, and also has Dolby Mobile and SRS Wow HD for 'virtual surround sound.'

Otherwise, it's very similar to the other WP7 phones HTC has announced, with a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, 512MB RAM and 576MB of ROM, and 8GB of internal storage. The phone itself measures 119 x 60.2 x 11.9mm, and weighs 130 grams. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a G-sensor, ambient light sensor and GPS are natural inclusions.