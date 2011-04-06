NIGHTMARE: Suddenly The Deficit Fight Is Sounding VERY Familiar

Is the fight over the national debt beginning to sound really familiar? It sure does to us.



It’s the tiresome Global Warming debate all over gain.

Paul Ryan and his ilk would make Al Gore proud.

Seriously, David Brooks tells us that it’s the “moment of truth” and that if we don’t act now, we’re sure to face “catastrophe” at some unspecified moment in the future

Andrew Sullivan tells us that “the massive debt and deficits can be ducked no longer,” without providing a shred of evidence that they can’t be ducked much longer.

We’re told that we need to take “bold” action and that politicians who propose such action are “brave.”

Constantly the always-heinous “for the children” rhetoric is invoked in both. Without doing something right now, our children will live in a world of melting icecaps, and taxes as high as they were in the Kennedy era.

The Paul Ryans and the Al Gores like to use charts to show you why we need to do something ASAP.

Remember the famous Al Gore “hockeystick”? (Note: The Atlantic made a similar point yesterday. Glad to see not all “serious thinkers” are in the same hive mind).

Here’s Paul Ryan’s version from yesterday

Of course, he’d never show you this chart, showing interest payments as a percentage of GDP falling since the early 90s.

That chart wouldn’t scare you enough into believing that something must be done “right now.”

The bottom line is this: When politicians start talking about the need to “sacrifice” for “the children” and imminent catastrophe if we don’t do something “right now” then you probably should be afraid, and start asking what is happening “right now” that requires this urgent action, because at least on the debt, there certainly aren’t any discernable economic ramifications of it anywhere.

And when the Serious People of the media, like Andrew Sullivan and David Brooks give their thumbs up and start talking about “adult conversations,” it’s time to be doubly afraid.

For details on the plan, see here >

