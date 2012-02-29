The defence Department Admits 9/11 Victims' Remains Were Dumped In A Landfill

Dover Air Force Base

Photo: Flickr/U.S Army

A new Pentagon report reveals that some remains of Sept. 11 victims from the Pentagon attack and crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania were cremated at the Dover Air Force Base mortuary and then dumped in a landfill, Craig Whitlock at The Washington Post reports. According to the Post:



The review, led by retired Army Gen. John P. Abizaid, did not quantify how many human remains from Sept. 11 were disposed of in this manner. It said the remains “could not be tested or identified,” apparently because they were too small or charred to allow for DNA analysis.

Last November, the publication discovered that the same mortuary had dumped partial remains of dead soldiers in a Virginia landfill between 2003 and 2008. This practice spurred a wider investigation, which brought this incident to light.

