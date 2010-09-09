The Deeply Ironic Side Of Obama's Political Predicament

The fact that in September 2010, Obama had to toss out a bevy of partial-stimulus projects and pick a personal fight with John Boehner only emphasises the dire straits he seems to be in politically.



Forget the midterms, the 2012 election is basically here, and though we doubt it will ever happen, we’re guessing there are a lot of Democrats that wish Hillary would run against her boss.

This is all very ironic though. When he was campaigning, the knock on Obama was that he was all flash, no substance.

But his first two years are looking like the opposite. He’s actually done A LOT (whether you disagree with him or not… that’s not the point here at all), notably financial reform and healthcare reform (plus HAMP, the auto restructuring, the stimulus, etc.). And actually it’s the style, and perceived tone-deafness of The White House where Obama’s been weak.

We recently spoke to a relative who was a strong Obama supporter (liberal) who has become disenchanted? “Why?” we asked. The answer was pretty unsatisfying, and when they considered the list of policy victories his administration has seen, they had to acknowledge that he’s done way more than most Presidents have. But something about his lack of intensity or professorialness or something doesn’t rub right. And so, he’s in this situation.

But, he’s got time. He can turn it around.

