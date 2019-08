Y-40 The Deep Joy is the kind of pool that scuba and free divers dream of. It holds a Guinness World Record as the deepest pool for diving at 137 feet or almost 42 metres. It also has various features for divers of all levels to practice their skills.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.