This is The Deep Frying Portable Grill by Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: With three sets of controls for the fryer, grill, and griddle, this portable cooking station should be in every grill master’s tool belt. Not only does it hold up to 16 ounces of cooking oil, but with a 452-square-inch cooking surface area, it can grill up to eight hamburgers with a grate for high-temperature searing.

The griddle allows for easy cooking of bacon or vegetables, or just a convenient place to toast hamburger or hot dog buns. It also comes with a bamboo cutting board, a push-button electronic igniter, and an oil thermometer.

The Portable Grill is powered by a one-pound propane canister, and can reach temperatures in excess of 600 degrees farenheit.

Photo: Hammacher and Schlemmer

Photo: Hammacher and Schlemmer

Where To Buy It: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer’s website.

Cost: Retails for $249.95.

