DraftKings and FanDuel suspend play in New York, but are daily fantasy sports actually gambling? The truth behind DFS

Andrew Stern

Leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators DraftKings and FanDuel Monday reached a deal with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to “stop taking bets in New York State.”

The agreement represents a major victory for Schneiderman who’s been trying to oust both sites from New York since October of last year. His primary contention — DFS games violate state gambling laws because they’re based on luck, not strategy.

In this special report, Business Insider’s Andrew Stern talked to casual players, full-time professionals, players who’ve lost big, and gambling experts to answer that very question — is it gambling?

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

Producer: Andrew Stern

Cinematography: Sam Rega

