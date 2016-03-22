DraftKings and FanDuel suspend play in New York, but are daily fantasy sports actually gambling? The truth behind DFS

Leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators DraftKings and FanDuel Monday reached a deal with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to “stop taking bets in New York State.”

The agreement represents a major victory for Schneiderman who’s been trying to oust both sites from New York since October of last year. His primary contention — DFS games violate state gambling laws because they’re based on luck, not strategy.

In this special report, Business Insider’s Andrew Stern talked to casual players, full-time professionals, players who’ve lost big, and gambling experts to answer that very question — is it gambling?

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

Producer: Andrew Stern

Cinematography: Sam Rega

