The intense competition that determines 'Wall Street's Best Athlete' is going nationwide

Kevin McCarthy ICAP vice president Mark Rubin has won the title of ‘Wall Street’s Best Athlete’ four years in a row.

Every summer, the fastest and strongest people working in finance compete for the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” in The Decathlon.

In the span of four gruelling hours, the bankers, traders, and analysts go head-to-head in a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and an 800-meter run.

It’s for a great cause, with the event raising money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

In 2016, The Decathlon will move beyond New York and into Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston, Business Insider has learned. The event will also open up to other industries besides finance.

The first stop on the tour, of course, is New York. Registration for the New York event opens on Tuesday, December 8 at 8 a.m. EST.

The New York team event will be held on Saturday, June 11 at St. John’s University’s DaSilva Memorial Field in Queens. The individual event will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the same venue.

Kevin McCarthy Citigroup’s Laura Placentra was this year’s ‘Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete.’

Space is limited. Approximately 150 individuals and up to 100 teams can sign up. Last year, The Decathlonsold out within 48 hours.

Registration for the other markets will open beginning in January.

Four-time champion Mark Rubin, a vice president with ICAP, will return for his fifth year to defend his title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete.”

Citigroup analyst Laura Placentra, who captured the title of “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete” during her first competition in 2015, will also be returning.

The winning team led by Goldman Sachs’ Tom Tesauro and Melvis Langtinyuo will be returning as will the Decathlon’s top fundraiser, Goldman’s Brian Kuritzky.

