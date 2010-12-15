Reliving The Amazing Decade Of Consumer Debt

All of these charts follows a basic trend: rising levels of debt until early 2008, followed by a long decline. The financial crisis really did change everything. The early and mid 2000s were a great time to run up credit card debt and buy flashy cars and houses you couldn't afford. But the good times came to an end. They had to because ever increasing borrowing isn't sustainable. A high unemployment rate and lack of available credit is the price we're paying now for all that happy go lucky spending.

There is a bright side though. The economic crisis forced debtors and creditors to change their behaviour. Although it's been painful, we're on our way back to financial responsibility. See the increase in savings rates, which have rebounded from 1% during the housing bubble back to nearly 6%.

The next decade will reveal if lenders and borrowers have learned their lesson, or if they're biding their time until the easy credit starts flowing again.

*Date for the charts in this post is from the Federal Reserve Data Download Program.

