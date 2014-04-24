The Debris That Washed Up On An Australian Beach Isn't From MH370

US Navy officers conducting pre-deployment checks of the Phoneix Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Artemis as the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 continues. Image: LSIS Bradley Darvill/ADF.

As the search for missing Malaysian Airlines jet MH370 pushes into its 47th day hopes of recovery have again been quashed after authorities confirmed debris found yesterday is not from the plane.

Debris found flotsam on a Western Australian beach 10 kilometres east of Augusta late yesterday has been ruled out as a lead after authorities confirmed this morning it is not connected to the missing plane which disappeared just over six weeks ago with 239 passengers and crew on board.

Today’s underwater search efforts will hone in on a 10 kilometre radius around the location where a pinger was detected over two weeks ago on April 8.

The area which is about 1584 kilometres north west of Perth is currently being hit by bad weather as ex-Tropical Cyclone Jack tracks south.

The Joint Agency Coordination Centre said an assessment of current weather conditions will be made before 11 aircraft launch visual search operations today.

The forecast however is for limited visibility to one kilometre with heavy rain, low cloud, south easterly winds up to 35 knots and sea swells of three to four metres in the area.

