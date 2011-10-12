THE DEBATE: Should I Rent My Own Apartment?

For the past two months, I’ve been dealing with a stereotypical New York conundrum: Should I live the dream and get my own place, or keep doing the frugal thing and continue living with strangers?



New York is possibly the most oppressive real estate market out there, with obscenely high prices for obscenely small spaces, shady landlords, and irksome roommates.

The market only looks to get stronger (read more expensive, according to BrickUnderground) this winter, and there’s a host of factors to consider, from how much I’ll save on monthly expenses to how much Aspirin I’ll need to stock up on.

To help me solve this conundrum, I’m asking you, readers, to help me decide!

