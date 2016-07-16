The Death Star returns in this amazing new poster for the next 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One'

Disney/ Lucasfilm The newest poster for ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

The Death Star is on the rise — at least in the new “Rogue One” poster.

The newest poster for the standalone “Star Wars” film was released Friday at Star Wars Celebration, an annual official Lucasfilm event celebrating all things “Star Wars.”

“Rogue One” is set in between the “Revenge of the Sith” and the events of the original 1977 film, “A New Hope.”

It follows a group of Rebels — likely to be led by star Felicity Jones — as they attempt to steal the plans for the Empire’s newest weapon, the Death Star. (The premise for the film actually comes from the text of the famous crawl in the beginning of “A New Hope.”)

Well, that explains the Death Star’s prominent and foreboding presence in the newest promotional poster.

The planet on which the Rebels (left, on the sand) and the stormtroopers (right, in shallow water) are fighting looks unlike any planet the “Star Wars” franchise has taken us. Palm trees aren’t exactly something that one has to travel far, far away to find.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.