Welcome To The Most Depressing Commercial Real Estate Disaster In America

Back in 1992, I remember going to the Echelon Mall in Voorhees, New Jersey.

It was a five minute drive from my home in Cherry Hill and I always looked forward to it.

The mall had every imaginable store you could think of, several fountains, rides and games for kids, a movie theatre, and even a gigantic arena-sized arcade called Exhilarama.

Those were the 1990s. Those were the days.

Today, the Echelon Mall is now called the Voorhees Town centre and even a name change can’t aid a dying beast.

Someone, somewhere thought it’d be a good idea to bulldoze half the mall, put up condos and housing, and give the mall a more “exclusive” feel. The problem is: who wants to live at a mall?

Only two “anchor stores” remain at the mall, the food court is half vacant, and there are literally no stores of quality in the mall aside from a GameStop, Victoria’s Secret, and Verizon Wireless.

What began as a revitalization project for a dying mall was cut short by a lack of credit and funding for constructing the project. Tons of big box stores and condos were supposed to go up around the newly re-designed mall but alas, nothing has come to fruition.

Scanning the terrain, you’ll quickly realise why commercial real estate is such an epic disaster.

Approaching the mall, you can see the leftover snow from this weekend. But cars didn't have any problems finding space.

Now leasing… but what?

Ah, it's the unfinished housing that lies in the background

Past the homes, we'll find the mall itself

The main construction site entrance has been like this for three years

The fruits of their labour: half-finished housing with no tenants

Another angle of the half-finished housing

Welcome to Voorhees Town centre. It features The Mall, The Boulevard, and various residences. The latter not so much.

We turn the corner and find a small office building rented by The STAR Group

At least they picked out some cool artwork for the building

We arrive at the entrance to the food court

Hungry? A McDonald's was here a year ago

At least Cajun Gourmet is still around (in spirit)

Three spaces in the background are shut down. These people aren't eating; they're hiding from the cold.

Walking deeper into the mall we find more vacancies and a Christian book store

Still no stores – maybe a kiosk or two

Keep in mind, Christmas is in four days and there's no one in here. This guy was just hitting on the ladies inside.

Jail or the remnants of an old Pacific Sunwear?

Here's the walkway the second floor with Santa in tow.

The Second Floor! Still no stores!

…and it's a ghost town.

This mall is so broke, it can't even get legit advertising. It advertises the half-built condos instead.

STORES! A Victoria's Secret and Trade Secret!

Where you going? It's closed, buddy.

Joy To The World, Our Mall Is Broke!

An overview of the only busy area: the food court.

title=”As we leave through the food court, we see more people not buying anything.”

content=”We reflect on our time in the mall. It took all of 1.2 seconds considering the minimal amount of stores left open.”

Leaving the mall from the food court. There's a Chuck E. Cheese rip-off over there.

See Ya! Wouldn't wanna be ya!

