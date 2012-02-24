THE DEATH OF SATELLITE TV, CONT'D: Dish Subscriber Collapse Worse Than Predicted

Yesterday, we noted that subscriber numbers for DirecTV and Dish appear to show that the satellite TV business has peaked and is about to decline as consumers turn to their iPads, laptops and mobile devices to watch video on the web rather than on TV.



This morning, Dish reported its Q4 2011 results and the subscriber numbers were worse than ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant predicted. The company lost 1.3 per cent of its subscribers in 2011, ending the year with slightly less than 14 million users. It added only 22,000 net new subscribers but lost more due to churn.

Both ISI and Credit Suisse are now predicting an overall loss of subscribers from the satellite/cable TV business over the next few years, due in large part to “cord cutters” and “cord nevers”—people who just don’t feel the need to pay for TV when they can see what they want on the web and via services like Netflix.

Here’s ISI’s new chart:

Photo: ISI Group

