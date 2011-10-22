The Death Of Qaddafi Inspired Incredible Newspaper Front Pages Around The World [GRAPHIC]

Photo: www.newseum.org/
The death of Colonel Muammar Qaddafi made headlines around the world on Thursday and Friday morning.Papers all over the globe handled the front page differently.
Some went with a graphic shot of the deceased dictator.
Others played chose to focus on the future of Libya.
The New York Post, as always, walked the fine line between brilliant and, well, something else.
(Many thanks to Newseum for collecting them all.)
