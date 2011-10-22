The Death Of Qaddafi Inspired Incredible Newspaper Front Pages Around The World [GRAPHIC]

Photo: www.newseum.org/

The death of Colonel Muammar Qaddafi made headlines around the world on Thursday and Friday morning.Papers all over the globe handled the front page differently.



Some went with a graphic shot of the deceased dictator.

Others played chose to focus on the future of Libya.

The New York Post, as always, walked the fine line between brilliant and, well, something else.

(Many thanks to Newseum for collecting them all.)

Casa Grande Dispatch Diario do Comercio The Bakersfield Californian The Los Angeles Times La Opinion The Denver Post Hartford Courant The Miami Herald The Orlando Sentinel The Atlanta Journal-Constitution The Chicago Sun-Times The Courier-Journal The Boston Globe Detroit Free-Press St. Louis Post-Dispatch The Forum Omaha World-Herald The Star-Ledger AM New York New York Daily News New York Post Cleveland Plan Dealer The Intelligencer The Sun The Providence Journal Herald-Journal The Dallas Morning News USA Today The Salt Lake Tribune The Wall Street Journal Jackson Hole Daily El Observador The Telegraph Volksblatt Aftenpoften Publico El Nuevo Dia Dagens Nyheter Stars and Stripes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.