The Death Of Qaddafi Inspired Incredible Newspaper Front Pages Around The World [GRAPHIC]

Noah Davis
Qaddafi front page newspaper

Photo: www.newseum.org/

The death of Colonel Muammar Qaddafi made headlines around the world on Thursday and Friday morning.Papers all over the globe handled the front page differently.

Some went with a graphic shot of the deceased dictator.

Others played chose to focus on the future of Libya.

The New York Post, as always, walked the fine line between brilliant and, well, something else.

(Many thanks to Newseum for collecting them all.)

Casa Grande Dispatch

Diario do Comercio

The Bakersfield Californian

The Los Angeles Times

La Opinion

The Denver Post

Hartford Courant

The Miami Herald

The Orlando Sentinel

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Chicago Sun-Times

The Courier-Journal

The Boston Globe

Detroit Free-Press

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Forum

Omaha World-Herald

The Star-Ledger

AM New York

New York Daily News

New York Post

Cleveland Plan Dealer

The Intelligencer

The Sun

The Providence Journal

Herald-Journal

The Dallas Morning News

USA Today

The Salt Lake Tribune

The Wall Street Journal

Jackson Hole Daily

El Observador

The Telegraph

Volksblatt

Aftenpoften

Publico

El Nuevo Dia

Dagens Nyheter

Stars and Stripes

