THE DEATH OF NEWSWEEK, Name By Name*

Sept. 30: National Journal announced today it has hired away senior Newsweek editor Adam Kushner. “Adam will inject rigour and discipline to our analyses, ensuring that our reporters seize the heart of every story and not its capillaries,” said National Journal Group editor-in-chief Ron Fournier in a statement.



Sept. 19: 30-year Newsweek vet Howard Fineman is leaving the magazine for The Huffington Post, The New York Times reports.



Sept. 15: Longtime Newsweek investigative reporter Mark Hosenball is headed to Reuters, The Upshot reports.

Sept. 9: Special diplomatic correspondent Lally Weymouth is leaving for The Washington Post, The Upshot’s Michael Calderone reports, which is no surprise considering she is the daughter of late Post publisher Katherine Graham and the mother of current Post publisher Katharine Weymouth.

Sept. 9: WWD reports that Newsweek staffers will get letters on Sept. 24 letting them know if they still have jobs or not.

Sept. 2: Economics editor Dan Gross is leaving for Yahoo Finance, Business Insider has learned.

Sept. 1: From Gorkana’s daily job alerts: “Arlene Getz is leaving Newsweek today to take up a new position as Editor in Charge, Media at Thomson Reuters in New York. Arlene is currently the Editorial Director for Newsweek’s worldwide special editions.”

August 30: National Economics Correspondent Michael Hirsh is leaving for National Journal.

August 27: General manager of digital Geoff Reiss and digital executive editor Gabe Snyder are reportedly following Miller out the door.

August 26: Mark Miller, Newsweek’s editorial director and the editor of Newsweek Digital, has resigned, WWD’s Memo Pad reports.

August 18: Fareed Zakaria, the editor of Newsweek International and the biggest name at the magazine, is leaving.

August 10: Veteran journalist Evan Thomas is leaving after nearly 25 years. He tells The Upshot’s Michael Calderone he made the decision a year ago.

August 2: Newsweek sold to Sidney Harman. Editor in chief Jon Meacham has resigned.

August 2: Online managing editor Carl Sullivan is leaving for MSN, we reported this morning.

July 13: Two more relatively low-level departures… A Newsweek insider tells us product manager Elisa Karp‘s last day is tomorrow, and that associate technology director Jeremy Freedman left last week. That brings our count to 10.

July 13: Senior online articles editor Arlyn Tobias Gajilan confirms that she is leaving to help launch and edit a new website for the Boston Consulting Group, which will compete with McKinsey Quarterly, Harvard Business Review and other similar publications. Katie Connolly emailed to remind us that she left in April for a gig as D.C. correspondent for the BBC.

EARLIER: When you hear about “layoffs” and “unemployment” and “exoduses,” it’s often easy to forget that underneath those numbers are actual people.

And because most corporations don’t list all their employees publicly, it’s often hard to tie various “cost reduction initiatives” and “restructurings” to the actual humans affected.

But that’s not the case in much of the media industry, where jobs and people are often listed in full detail on publication mastheads.

As they are, for example, at Newsweek.

As everyone knows, Newsweek is now on the block. The question about what happens after Newsweek is sold is not whether jobs will be lost, but how many. In fact, the question is really whether the buyer plans to gut the place.

And in anticipation of this bloodletting, many of Newsweek’s talented folks aren’t sticking around to see how that question is answered. They’re just heading for the hills.

The most recent departure, announced today, is Newsweek’s excellent Tumblr editor, Mark Coatney, who’s leaving for Tumblr.

These days, the departures are coming so fast and furious that Newsweek can’t keep up with them on its Masthead. So we’ll take that task on ourselves.

To wit, here’s Newsweek’s masthead as of July 12, 2010. It has changed a bit since it was last updated, and we imagine it will change a lot in the coming months. We will record all departures in strikethrough font, in red. If we miss anyone, please let us know.

Newsweek Masthead, as of August 18, 2010

(Original from early July, 2010; Subsequent departures in red)

The Washington Post Company

KATHARINE GRAHAM, 1917–2001

DONALD E. GRAHAM, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Ann L. McDaniel

CHAIRMAN: Richard M. Smith

EDITOR: Jon Meacham

EDITOR, NEWSWEEK INTERNATIONAL: Fareed Zakaria

MANAGING EDITOR: Daniel Klaidman

EDITORIAL DIRECTOR: Mark Miller (Editor, Newsweek Digital)

EXECUTIVE EDITOR: Ted Moncreiff

EDITORS-AT-LARGE: Evan Thomas, Lally Weymouth (Special Diplomatic Correspondent)

DIRECTOR OF EDITORIAL DEVELOPMENT: Nisid Hajari

DEPUTY EDITORS: Julia Baird, Jeffrey Bartholet (Washington Bureau Chief), Kathleen Deveny (Global Business Editor), Rana Foroohar, Debra Rosenberg

CULTURE EDITOR: Marc Peyser

SCOPE EDITOR: Bret Begun

DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION: Ignacio Kleva

CREATIVE DIRECTION: Number 17, NYC

SENIOR ARTICLES EDITOR: Sam Seibert

RELIGION EDITOR: Lisa Miller

SCIENCE EDITOR: Sharon Begley

ECONOMICS EDITOR: Daniel Gross

TECHNOLOGY EDITOR: Daniel Lyons

NATIONAL-AFFAIRS COLUMNISTS: Jonathan Alter, Howard Fineman (Senior Washington Correspondent)

SENIOR WRITERS: Jessica Bennett, Arian Campo-Flores (Miami Bureau chief), Mary Carmichael (Boston), Malcolm Jones, Claudia Kalb, Jeremy McCarter, Andrew Romano, Allison Samuels (Los Angeles)

CONTRIBUTORS: Jerry Adler, Lorraine Ali, David M. Alpern (Newsweek on Air), David Ansen, Christian Caryl, Eleanor Clift, Ellis Cose, Jonathan Darman, Niall Ferguson, David Gates, Alexis Gelber, Peter Goldman, Richard N. Haass, George Hackett, Tamara Haddad, Christopher Hitchens, Barbara Kantrowitz, David A. Kaplan, Ezra Klein, Dahlia Lithwick, David Margolick, Cathleen McGuigan, Stryker McGuire, Susannah Meadows, Claire Messud, Charles Ommanney (photography), Holly Peterson, Peter Plagens, Anna Quindlen, Julia Reed, Robert J. Samuelson, Mark Starr, Stuart Taylor Jr., Louisa Thomas, Jacob Weisberg, Sean Wilentz, George F. Will, Kenneth L. Woodward

EDITORIAL ADMINISTRATOR: Susan A. McVea

STAFF WRITERS: Joshua Alston (Atlanta), Tony Dokoupil, Jeneen Interlandi, Raina Kelley, Ramin Setoodeh, Barrett Sheridan, Jennie Yabroff

BUREAUS: Washington: John Barry, Eve Conant, Katie Connolly, Michael Hirsh (National Economics Correspondent), Mark Hosenball, Michael Isikoff, Suzanne Smalley, Daniel Stone, Steve Tuttle, Pat Wingert. Paris: Christopher Dickey, Tracy McNicoll. Beijing: Melinda Liu. Islamabad: Ron Moreau. Jerusalem: Dan Ephron, Joanna Chen, Kevin Peraino (on leave). Beirut: Babak Dehghanpisheh. London: William Underhill. Rio de Janeiro: Mac Margolis. Moscow: Owen Matthews, Anna Nemtsova. Berlin: Stefan Theil.

ASSOCIATE EDITOR: Karen Fragala Smith

SENIOR REPORTERS: Nancy Cook, Matthew Philips, Jessica Ramirez, Nick Summers, Seth Colter Walls

REPORTERS: Andrew Bast, David Graham, Katie Paul, Ian Yarett

CONTRIBUTING CORRESPONDENTS: Sudip Mazumdar (New Delhi), Sami Yousafzai (Islamabad), Barbie Nadeau (Rome), Maziar Bahari (Tehran), B. J. Lee (Seoul)

ART: Andrew James Capelli (Design Director), Sara McKay, Sean Noyce, Kristen Ren, Adolfo Valle, Steve Walkowiak

PICTURES: Beth Johnson, Dana Kien, Michelle Molloy (Acting Photo Director), James Price, James Wellford

CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHERS: Christopher Anderson, Khue Bui, Luc Delahaye, Gary Knight, Alex Majoli, Paolo Pellegrin, Jonathan Torgovnik, Laurent Van der Stockt

EDITORIAL PRODUCTION: Cathy Fenlon (Deputy Director), Sally Atkinson, Dan Brillman, Vicko Fabris, Jean Foos, Deborah Martens, Pierre Metivier, James C. Morgan, John Ramsey, Herbert Samuels, Miguel A. Torres, Ana Zapata

COPY EDITORS: David Olivenbaum (Chief), Andrew Cohen, Lisa DeLisle, Jacqueline F. Kurtzberg, Steve Noveck, Alessandra Rafferty, Carl Rosen, Jay Wilkins

RESEARCH centre: Sam Register

Newsweek International

EDITOR: Fareed Zakaria

MANAGING EDITOR: Tony Emerson

EDITORIAL DIRECTOR: Arlene Getz (Worldwide Special Editions)

CONTRIBUTING EDITOR: Michael Freedman

REGIONAL EDITOR: Christopher Dickey (Middle East)

SCOPE EDITOR: Katie Baker

CULTURE EDITOR: Susan H. Greenberg

CHIEF OF RESEARCH: John Wojno

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Leah Purcell

PICTURES: Amy Pereira, Marion Durand

Newsweek Digital

GENERAL MANAGER: Geoff Reiss

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER: Alix Baudin

EDITOR: Mark Miller

EXECUTIVE EDITOR: Gabriel Snyder

MANAGING EDITORS: Carl Sullivan, Kathy Jones (Multimedia)

SENIOR ARTICLES EDITORS: Mark Coatney, Patrick Enright, Arlyn Tobias Gajilan, Adam B. Kushner

HOME-PAGE EDITOR: Rose Palazzolo

DIRECTOR OF MULTIMEDIA: Jonathan Groat

PRODUCTION

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION MANAGER: Catherine Fenlon

DEPUTY PRODUCTION MANAGER: Dan Brillman

PRODUCERS: Sally Atkinson, Pierre Metivier, Ana Zapata



ARTICLES EDITORS: Ben Adler, Sarah Ball, Kate Dailey, Jesse Ellison

MULTIMEDIA EDITORS: Margaret Keady (Photo Editor), Sarah Frank, Cara Phillips

ART DIRECTOR: Roberto Gonzalez-Rey

DIGITAL DESIGNERS: Nicole Barth, Monica Parra

AUDIENCE AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

DIRECTOR OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT: Hila Dar

PRODUCT MANAGER: Elisa Karp

CONSUMER INSIGHT AND ANALYTICS MANAGER: Sophie Tseng

TECHNOLOGY

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Jeremy Freedman

SENIOR ARCHITECT: Tim Knight

USER EXPERIENCE MANAGER: Adam Clarkson

PRINCIPAL QA ENGINEER: Srijith Gangadharan

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR: Nate Butler

APPLICATION DEVELOPERS: Mark Catalano, Mike Robinson

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Dan Alcalde

Published by Newsweek, Inc.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: Tom Ascheim

CHIEF ADVERTISING OFFICER: Alyson Racer

U.S. PUBLISHER & SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT: Patrick K. Hagerty

INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHER & MANAGING DIRECTOR: Rhona Murphy

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER: Angela Leaney

VICE PRESIDENT ADVERTISING SERVICES: John M. Ernst

SALES MANAGERS: Chicago: William C. Youngberg (Dir.). New York: Brian C. Kennedy (Dir.). West Coast: Peter H. Matthews. Washington: Paul B. Anderson. Digital: Liz Rioux-Christian, Ali H. Dib.

VICE PRESIDENTS: Frank De Maria (Communications), Stephen Fuzesi Jr. (Chief Counsel), Joseph D. Galarneau (Chief Information Officer/Senior Vice President of Operations), Nick Grudin (Strategy and Enterprises), Tracia Luh (Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President of Corporate Development), Vanessa Reyes (Revenue Operations), Jeanne Sakas (Human Resources), Jennie Tse Wang (Finance)

