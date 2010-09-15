10 Reasons The "Death Of Equities" Is Real This Time

In conjunction with its “Man vs. Machine” special, CNBC released a survey today that showed widespread discontent among investors in the stock market.



Investors are dissatisfied with the exchanges, regulators, robot traders, and more.

Basically, as we’ve been writing about for a long time, equities are boring and dead. There’s no excitement or enthusiasm for them.

And we think that might last for a while, unlike when in 1979 BusinessWeek’s “Death Of Equities” cover augured the beginning of a gigantic bull market three years later.

