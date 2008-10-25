As you may have noticed, we’re trying as hard as we can to help put in a bottom. Over the past few weeks, we’ve run



CRASH headlines

PANIC headlines

SOUP LINE indicators

GREAT DEPRESSION 2.0 headlines

etc.

Well, it’s time to bring out the big guns: THE DEATH OF EQUITIES. Here’s the story:

As any idiot can tell you, stocks are a terrible place to put your money. For as long as anyone can remember, they’re returned less than cash. These idiots yammering about “long term buying opportunity” are just plain wrong. Why anyone would ever want to invest in stocks is beyond us. The market’s obviously headed straight to zero, or close. The only intelligent thing to do is obviously to sell everything now.

There. We said it. Can that please be the bottom now?

(What the hell are we talking about? Paul Kedrosky includes the following chart on that legendary BusinessWeek cover:)

