PHOTOS: This Abandoned Strip Club Was Transformed Into A Trendy Hotel

William Scott Davis

Ari Heckman, the designer and developer of real estate firm ASH NYC, grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, and said the location of The Dean Hotel was once an “undesirable place to be.”

The brick building in downtown Providence was a seedy strip club and hotel. When someone contacted Heckman and his Brooklyn-based firm about purchasing the property, they warned him he might laugh, but that the building had potential.

Now, The Deal Hotel is a 52-room hotel with unique room designs, a coffee bar, beer garden, and karaoke room. It combines a chic, modern look with some of the original designs to go with custom furniture, mosaic tile flooring, and antique artwork in each room.

Take a look at the drastic transformation below:

BEFORE: The outside was a hapless brick building with ugly green awnings.

The Dean Hotel outisde beforeVia ASH NYC

AFTER: The exterior remains similar, but a new electric sign advertises the hotel.

The Dean Hotel AFTER outside 1Via ASH NYC

They have also since removed a sign that advertised “exotic dancers.”

BEFORE: The entrance was drab and had a dark stone wall.

BEFORE Dean Hotel lobby 1Via ASH NYC

AFTER: The new lobby kept the same flooring, but created a vibrant entrance with unique furniture and a giant mirror.

AFTER Dean Hotel Lobby 1Via ASH NYC

Another view of the redesigned lobby:

AFTER dean hotel lobby 2Via ASH NYC

BEFORE: A dingy, tattered downstairs room that required great reconstruction.

BEFORE dean hotel bolt coffee 1Via ASH NYC

AFTER: It now houses the first stand-alone location of the popular, local Bolt Coffee Company.

AFTER Bolt Coffee Dean Hotel 1Via ASH NYC



BEFORE: The rooms were dirty and rotten, forcing construction workers to wear protective masks.

BEFORE dean hotel room 1Via ASH NYC

AFTER: The king suites are bright with light walls, windows, and nice, wood paneling.

AFTER dean hotel room 1Via ASH NYC



There are several different room designs, from hostel-style, shared bunk-beds to connecting suites with several king and queen beds.

BEFORE: A dark, dreary bar with almost zero light.

BEFORE dean hotel bar 1Via ASH NYC

AFTER: The Magdalenae Room is the warm, cozy cocktail lounge that has replaced the dilapidated bar above.

AFTER DEan hotel The Magdalenae RoomVia ASH NYC

BEFORE: The remains of the strip club.

Via ASH NYC

AFTER: Boombox, Providence’s first karaoke bar has taken the strip club’s place.

AFTER dean hotel boombox karaokeVia ASH NYC

There is a public room for people to sing, or people can rent individual party rooms.

