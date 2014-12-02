PHOTOS: This Abandoned Strip Club Was Transformed Into A Trendy Hotel

Ari Heckman, the designer and developer of real estate firm ASH NYC, grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, and said the location of The Dean Hotel was once an “undesirable place to be.”

The brick building in downtown Providence was a seedy strip club and hotel. When someone contacted Heckman and his Brooklyn-based firm about purchasing the property, they warned him he might laugh, but that the building had potential.

Now, The Deal Hotel is a 52-room hotel with unique room designs, a coffee bar, beer garden, and karaoke room. It combines a chic, modern look with some of the original designs to go with custom furniture, mosaic tile flooring, and antique artwork in each room.

Take a look at the drastic transformation below:

BEFORE: The outside was a hapless brick building with ugly green awnings.

AFTER: The exterior remains similar, but a new electric sign advertises the hotel.

They have also since removed a sign that advertised “exotic dancers.”

BEFORE: The entrance was drab and had a dark stone wall.

AFTER: The new lobby kept the same flooring, but created a vibrant entrance with unique furniture and a giant mirror.

Another view of the redesigned lobby:

BEFORE: A dingy, tattered downstairs room that required great reconstruction.

AFTER: It now houses the first stand-alone location of the popular, local Bolt Coffee Company.





BEFORE: The rooms were dirty and rotten, forcing construction workers to wear protective masks.

AFTER: The king suites are bright with light walls, windows, and nice, wood paneling.





There are several different room designs, from hostel-style, shared bunk-beds to connecting suites with several king and queen beds.

BEFORE: A dark, dreary bar with almost zero light.

AFTER: The Magdalenae Room is the warm, cozy cocktail lounge that has replaced the dilapidated bar above.

BEFORE: The remains of the strip club.

AFTER: Boombox, Providence’s first karaoke bar has taken the strip club’s place.

There is a public room for people to sing, or people can rent individual party rooms.

