"The Deal" Loses One: "Convergence" Conference Spiked

Psyched to attend “The Deal”‘s annual “Convergence 2.0” conference this June? We have bad news for you: It’s been cancelled.



The New York conference, sponsored by Bruce Wasserstein’s trade pub, was supposed to give attendees the chance to bump elbows for a day with a who’s who of digital entrepreneurs, financiers, M&A guys, etc — all for the low, low price of $1,195.

One of the worthies scheduled to appear on one of the conference’s panels tells us he was told this week that the event had been scrapped; no explanation was offered. The link to the event, which we received in a promotional email 11 days ago, no longer works. Perhaps the fact that said email offered us a $400 discount should have tipped us off.

What happened? Kudos to The Deal employee who was bracingly honest when we called to ask: “We couldn’t fill any sponsorships for it. And the attendance was very low,” says employee X, who we’ll keep anonymous for obvious reasons. “Right now the word for it is that it’s been postponed. If that’s a fancy word for cancelled, I don’t know.”

