ANKARA, TURKEY – OCTOBER 10: (TURKEY OUT) People carry a wounded man at the blast site of an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015 Turkey. (Photo by Defne Karadeniz/Getty Images)

At least 97 people have been confirmed dead and another 250 wounded after two bombs exploded in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, near the main train station during a peace demonstration this morning.

The incident — which took place just seconds apart shortly after 10am local time — targeted a peace rally between pro-Kurdish opposition groups and leftists who were protesting against resumed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Islamist-based government forces following the end of a two-year ceasefire in July.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility but Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu says it was most likely the result of suicide bombings by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State militants.

It is considered to be the deadliest terror attack in Turkey’s history with Davutoglu declaring three days of national mourning following the incident.

“For some time, we have been receiving intelligence information based from some (Kurdish rebel) and Daesh statements that certain suicide attackers would be sent to Turkey … and that through these attackers chaos would be created in Turkey,” he said during a news conference.

The explosion was captured on camera by Turkish news organisation, Dokuz8 Haber News Agency.

The attacks comes just weeks before Turkey’s November 1 polls in which the AKP is trying to win back the majority.

“I strongly condemn this heinous attack on our unity and our country’s peace,” said Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan who cancelled a planned visit to Turkmenistan in the wake of the attack.

“Like other terror attacks, the one at the Ankara train station targets our unity, togetherness, brotherhood and future.”

ANKARA, TURKEY – OCTOBER 10: (TURKEY OUT) Survivors stand amongst the dead and injured at the blast scene after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015 Turkey. (Photo by Defne Karadeniz/Getty Images)

Tensions have been brewing since earlier in July when a suicide bombing with links to ISIS led to the death of 33 peace activists, in the Turkish town of Suruc, near the Syrian border.

In June, another two people died in a bomb attack during the pro-Kurdish party’s election rally.

Hundreds of people have since taken to the streets of Istanbul towards the city’s Takzim Square following the attack declaring Erdogan and his AK Party to take responsibility for the bombings.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop has condemned the attacks in Turkey. She says that no Australians have been hurt or killed at this stage.

