The 100 Deadliest Movies Of All Time

A data scientist has created a handy list of the deadliest films of all time.

Randal Olson, who also made lists of the deadliest actors and deadliest directors, created the tally based on the database of kill counts from MovieBodyCounts.com.

It looks like it could help settle a few arguments among films fans.

(Note: A larger map of the top 25 is at the end of the post.)

The goal of Olson’s project is to find the actors, directors, etc. who are responsible for the most tangible on-screen death in films. The individuals have to die on-screen to count, meaning “implied” deaths — like when Darth Vader blew up the planet of Alderan — do not count.

A few observations from Olson:

The movie with the most on-camera deaths, “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” is rated PG-13.

Across all of the Lord of the Rings movies, Legolas won the kill contest with Gimli with 57 on-screen kills to Gimli’s 25.

Orlando Bloom is in 4 of the top 8 deadliest films of all time.

Despite its claim to fame as being the bloodiest film of all time, Hot Shots Part Deux ranked in with only 114 on-screen kills.

To give you an idea of just how many kills are in “LOTR: The Return of the King,” here’s the epic Battle of Pelennor Fields:

Interestingly, most of the films in the top 25 films came out in 2002 or later, including nine of the top 10. There is one from the 70s, two from the 80s, and five from the 90s.

Here’s a larger version of the top 25:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.