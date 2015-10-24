Here are the 10 deadliest jobs in the US

Jacquelyn Smith, Dylan Roach

Although the national rate of workplace fatalities is on the decline, some jobs remain incredibly dangerous.

According to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) data, a total of 4,585 fatal work injuries were recorded in the US in 2013 — the second-lowest number recorded since the BLS began collecting this data in 1992.

Here are the 10 deadliest jobs in the US, according to the BLS:

Dylan Roach/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: ‘Shark Tank’ investor explains what your clothes say about you

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.